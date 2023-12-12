Past Lives starring Greta Lee and Yoo Teo grabs nomination in 5 categories at 81st Golden Globe Awards

Past Lives is an English-Korean film that received massive love from viewers and critics. The film bagged nominations in five categories at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Past Lives was first released at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Here is a look at the nominations the film received at the prestigious awards.

Past Lives received multiple nominations at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The film received nominations in five categories. The English-Korean movie was nominated for the categories of Best Motion Picture-Drama, Best Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film. South Korean-Canadian director Celine Song also bagged a nomination for Best Director. Lead actor Greta Lee also received a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 7, 2024. The film stars Greta Lee and Yoo Teo in leading roles.

More about Past Lives

Past Lives tells the story of Nora and Hae Sung, who are childhood friends but grow apart as Nora's family moves from South Korea. After 20 years, they are reunited by fate and confront love, life, and their choices.

Greta Lee is an American actor who has appeared in hits like Russian Doll and The Morning Show. She took on the role of Nora in Past Lives and also landed a nomination for Best Actress (Drama) at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Yoo Teo is a German-South Korean actor who made his debut in the South Korean industry in 2009 with the film The Actresses. He has also appeared in dramas like The School Nurse Files, Money Game, Dr. Brain, Love to Hate You, Vagabond, Chocolate, and more.

Celine Song wrote and directed Past Lives. She has received the nomination for Best Director at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The movie was also nominated for Best Screenplay. She wrote for the television series The Wheel of Time. The director is currently working on her upcoming project, Materialists.

