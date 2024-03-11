Past Lives' Teo Yoo wearing turtle pin at 2024 Oscars in memory of pet tortoise is such a heartwarming gesture

Past Lives starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro is a romance drama film which revolves around two friends who separate and live different lives and reunite as adults. The film is critically acclaimed and has won several prestigious awards. At the Oscars, the actor wore a turtle pin in memory of his pet. The actor explained why.

Past Lives Teo Yoo wears turtle pin at the Oscars 2024

Past Lives was nominated for the 96th Oscars in the category of Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. At the award ceremony, actor Teo Yoo wore a turtle pin on his suit. In an interview with Variety, the actor explained that it was in memory of his pet turtle Momo who passed away last year. He furthered that he cried for three days and is still grieving. Teo Yoo also mentioned that his fans are also named after his turtle, Momo.

More about Past Lives

Past Lives tells the story of two friends who are separated as one emigrates from South Korea. Fate reunites them after 20 years and they realize how different lives they have led. There are also undercurrents of love and destiny and how they play a part in life. It premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and subsequently saw a global release.

Advertisement

The film has been directed and written by Celine Song. She is also known for her work in The Wheel of Time and Working in the Theatre. She is currently working on Materialists. The film will tell the story of a matchmaker whose career is at risk as she gets involved in a love triangle which puts her client in jeopardy.

Past Lives stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro. Greta Lee is known for The Russian Doll, The Morning Show and more. Teo Yoo has worked in Love to HAte You, Vertigo and Money Game.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V mesmerizes with effortless charm in latest concept photos for upcoming single FRI(END)S; Check it out