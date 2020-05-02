Pataal Lok: Abhishek Banerjee turns into serial killer Hathoda Tyagi for Anushka Sharma's debut web series

As the audience is eagerly waiting for Pataal Lok, the makers have introduced another key character of the series.

Anushka Sharma might have been missing from the silver screen for over a year now, but the lady is not out of action. And while there have been a lot of speculations about her upcoming projects, the diva is all set to venture into the digital world with her upcoming production Pataal Lok. The makers have recently released the teaser of the web series and it has got the tinselvile buzzing. The crime thriller features Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh etc in key roles and is among the most anticipated series of the month.

And while the audience can’t keep calm to unfold the dark bylanes of immorality, the makers have unveiled the first look of a striking character Vishal Tyagi aka Hathoda Tyagi in an intriguing way. Played by Abhishek Banerjee, Hathoda Singh is volatile, ruthless and a serial killer who has murdered 45 people. As per the teaser poster, Hathoda Singh is all set to redefine wickedness and will give you goosebumps and will fill you in with terror. In fact, he is touted to be the scariest being of the Pataal Lok.

Check out Hathoda Tyagi’s first look:

Earlier, the makers have shared an interesting first look of Jaideep Ahlawat from Pataal Lok who will be playing the role of Inspector Hathiram Choudhary at Outer Jamuna Paar Police Station. He is fearless and aims to hunt down all the criminals of Pataal Lok. Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, the trailer of Pataal Lok will be dropping on May 5 and the series will be premiered from May 15, 2020.

