Pataal Lok: Anushka Sharma teases another sinister poster ahead of trailer release tomorrow

Anushka Sharma is returning to the small screen, albeit as a producer this time for her new web series title Pataal Lok. The bone-chilling teaser and short clips have already generated a whole lot of buzz on social media. The crime thriller features Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh etc in key roles and is among the most anticipated series of the month. With OTT content being consumed more than ever, Anushka Sharma and her team are going all out to promote the series.

On Monday, the actress shared a new poster of Pataal Lok ahead of the trailer release tomorrow. Anushka had earlier mentioned that the trailer will release on May 5 at 11:34 am. Just like rest of the teasers and posters so far, the new poster, too, is equally sinister and bone chilling.

It shows two cops approaching a dead body with the city's high rises in the backdrop. On the bottom, it shows a group four armed men and women. Sharing the poster, Anushka wrote, "Ready to enter the chaos that will either lead to the truth or towards destruction? #PaatalLok Trailer out tomorrow, 11:34 am."

Check out Pataal Lok poster below:

Anushka Sharma might have been missing from the silver screen for over a year now, but the lady is not out of action. And while there have been a lot of speculations about her upcoming projects, the diva is all set to venture into the digital world with this upcoming production. On the other hand, we cannot wait for Anushka to announce her new project and seen her on the big screen again.

