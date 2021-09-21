Paul Bettany reveals he’s ‘already in’ if WandaVision renews for Season 2

Marvel’s WandaVision was made as a limited series, but fans have been asking the showrunners to renew the series for the second season, and actor Paul Bettany seems to be on board too. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Bettany took to revealing his take on the possibility of the series renewing for a Season 2.

Bettany, who plays the role of Vision in Marvel’s WandaVision was in attendance at The Emmy Awards 2021. As the leading man of the series, who plays the role of Vision, Wanda Maximoff’s husband, Bettany expressed his thoughts on whether there are chances for the show to get renewed for another season. Giving off a straight answer, Bettany admitted that he doesn’t feel the series would be renewed anytime soon. “We’re here for a limited series so I don’t think so,” Bettany noted.

Despite Marvel's head Kevin Feige's clear statement about WandaVision not returning for a second season, Bettany didn’t want fans to lose hope just yet and added that if WandaVision ever renews for a second season, he is “already in” for the same. “I’m already in. If it’s there, I’m in,” Bettany revealed. In other news, the actor was present at The Emmy Awards for his nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner, and Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, WandaVision, Marvel’s limited series on Disney+ Hotstar followed the suburban lives of two superpowered beings, Wanda and Vision.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Olsen DISAGREES with Kevin Feige's comment on watching Doctor Strange sequel sans seeing WandaVision