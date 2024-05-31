Pavane for the Dead Princess' script reading glimpses starring Moon Sang Min, Byun Yo Han, Go Ah Sung raise anticipation; PICS

Pavane for the Dead Princess is an upcoming romance film that will be released in 2025. Moon Sang Min, Byun Yo Han, and Go Ah Sung will be appearing in the main roles in the series. The film will tell the romance story of three people who cannot love themselves. Byun Yo Han is known for his roles in Mr Sunshine and Uncle Samsik. Moon Sang Min recently appeared in the hit drama Wedding Impossible. Go Ah Sung has lead dramas like Tracer and Life on Mars.

Pavane for the Dead Princess' script reading PICS raises excitement

On May 31, Plus M dropped clicks from the script reading starring Moon Sang Min, Byun Yo Han, and Go Ah Sung. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes along for the subtle romance film which is expected to release in 2025. See the pictures from the script reading session below.

More about Pavane for the Dead Princess

Moon Sang Min, Byun Yo Han, and Go Ah Sung have been confirmed to lead the much-awaited film Pavane for the Dead Princess. The story has been adapted by the novel with the same title which is written by Park Min Kyu. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Lee Jong Pil is the director and the scriptwriter for the movie. He has also worked on projects like One Day Off, Samjin Company English Class, and more.

Advertisement

The story revolves around the love story of Kyung Rok and Mi Jung, and Yo Han. Kyung Rok is a loveable person who is adored by everyone. On the other hand, Mi Jung is an unpopular woman who avoids attention. The two slowly come closer to each other and Kyung Rok is drawn to her. Yo Han is their colleague who enters their life. He is eccentric and is actively involved in their lives.

ALSO READ: Pachinko Season 2 FIRST LOOK: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha and more stars return to reprise roles in poignant story