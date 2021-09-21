From paving her own way to being badass, Ek Thi Begum 2's Ashraf aka Leela Paswan’s strength is inspiring

There's a saying 'Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned' and when it comes to revenge, an angry woman can go to any length. In MX Original Series Ek Thi Begum season 1, we saw how a loving Ashraf was scorned and vowed to avenge her husband's murder. Facing the impossible task of bringing Maqsood (Ajay Gehi), the most powerful don of his times to justice, Ashraf broke through the glass ceiling of brutal masculinity called Mumbai’s Underworld. The first season ended on a cliffhanger where Ashraf's life is at stake. But season 2 sees her return from the brink of death under the alias of Leela Paswan and she’s even more determined to succeed.

Watch the trailer now:

Today, we bring forth traits that you need to be like Leela Paswan aka Ashraf:

1. Daring and Brave

Being broken and almost killed, anyone would have lost their spirit but not Ashraf. She not only came back more resilient but also dared to step into an unknown world of gangsters and make her own way. One step at a time, we see her brave it all to reach her ultimate goal to seek revenge.

2. Paves her own away

In season 2, Ashraf as Leela Paswan showed confidence and chutzpah by refusing to succumb to fear or failure. Guts, hard work and determination saw her go a step further and makes her presence felt in a man's world with her fearless moves. From gangsters to politicians to the police, all are after her and that is all because she's running the show in a man's world and she's not afraid of anything.

3. Never back down attitude

Despite facing betrayals all along her journey to avenge her husband's murder, Ashraf aka Leela never gives up. She's beaten, broken, and almost killed, but, like a phoenix, she rises from ashes and does not back down. Once again, we get a glimpse of a woman's dedication and strength as even in the worst situations, she doesn't step back and faces everything head on.

4. No ordinary woman

From turning into a temptress, to fighting the buff men, to concocting a killer plan to seek revenge, Ashraf does it all only for her late husband. With every step, she gets closer to her target and in the process, she displays courage like no other. Ashraf aka Leela proves that she's no ordinary woman but a force of nature that'll stop at nothing unless she's achieved her goal.

Now, with so many undefeatable traits, will Ashraf aka Leela win and avenge her husband's death?

Directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, this series also stars Shahab Ali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar in pivotal roles.

Tune in to MX Player on September 30 to watch all-new episodes of Ek Thi Begum 2, for free.

Also Read|Ek Thi Begum: Twitterati highly praise the crime thriller series calling it a brilliant work