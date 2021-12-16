Peacemaker: HBO Max debuts individual posters for John Cena, Jennifer Holland and others

HBO Max has released brand new character posters for its series Peacemaker and it features some of the most important characters. The movie stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Elizabeth Ludlow as Keeya.

John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spin-off series is slated to release on January 13. The posters include John Cena as Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn and Eagly as Eagly! In one of the trailers, Cena's Peacemaker had answered some questions about his pet eagle named Eagly. He was asked about the ‘bald eagle’ in the backseat of his car, and that’s when he introduced ‘Eagly’ to the world! He answered a questionnaire about the eagle and the group he met at a diner didn't stop judging him! Frustrated, Peacemaker concentrated on the menu in front of him.

Take a look at the posters from Peacemaker:

"You're only as good as your team is...So it's a good thing that I'm on the team because I make us significantly better," the caption revealed. Fans took to the comment section to discuss the unique characters posters. In Cena's poster, he seems to be covered in blood but his superhero uniform is intact! Other posters, too paint a good character sketch for each other the lead roles.

