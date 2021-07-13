Peacemaker: James Gunn gives a MAJOR update on John Cena's upcoming series

James Gunn recently revealed an update on the filming of Peacemaker series and also the number of episodes it will have.

While fans are waiting for James Gunn's directorial, The Suicide Squad to release in August 2021, the director has now given an update on his other key project which has a link to his DCEU film. Yes, we are talking about John Cena's Peacemaker series. As Cena gears up for his DC debut with the film, the wrestling champion will soon also star in the upcoming HBO Max series. Taking to Twitter, Gunn recently gave an update on the series' production.

Revealing the number of episodes in the upcoming series and more, the filmmaker tweeted, "And that’s a wrap on Day 131 & Season One of #Peacemaker. Less than a year ago I pitched a vague pitch to @HBOMax - here we are 11 months later with 8 astounding episodes in the can. Cast & crew: I love you all. Thank you for putting your hearts & souls into this project."

Peacemaker is one of Gunn's most ambitious projects and the director has also been vocal about it. Among other details dropped by Gunn regarding the upcoming series, the director also maintained that it has one of the best soundtracks and that it's his most favorite ever compared to his other projects.

John Cena in an interview with Observer had maintained that working on the series has been an "awesome journey" as he said, "We’re almost through filming, we almost have everything in the can. It’s really fun. You may think I’m front and center, but we have an all-star cast and everyone slays. I think it’s going to go do good for how people view elements of the DC Universe."

The cast of Peacemaker also includes, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick and Freddie Stroma in supporting roles.

