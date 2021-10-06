Peacemaker Teaser: John Cena flaunts his antihero uniform in DC’s The Suicide Squad spin off; WATCH

John Cena and his sidekick Eagly create quite a buzz in Peacemaker’s new clip shared on HBO Max’s official YouTube channel. As Cena reprises his role as Peacemaker, whose main agenda is to believe in peace, no matter how many people he has to kill to achieve it, we see that Cena tolerates a group of people making fun of him for his choices of wearing a uniform and carrying a pet eagle.

When Peacemaker arrives at a diner to have a chat with his team ARGUS, while an Eagle awaits in his car, he is bombarded with questions about the same. When asked about his costume aka the uniform, Cena replies, “Costume? This is a uniform, and it’s brand new so I gotta stretch it out and make it more comfortable before we go out on a mission.”

When the group pesters him with more questions regarding the need and utility of the uniform, Cena’s Peacemaker says, “People see this uniform and it strikes fear in their hearts.” Peacemaker also tackles questions about the ‘bald eagle’ in the backseat of his car, and that’s when he introduces ‘Eagly’ to the world! He gets a series of questions about the eagle and the group doesn’t stop judging him. Frustrated, Peacemaker concentrates on the menu in front of him.

Starring John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Elizabeth Ludlow as Keeya, John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spin-off series is slated to release in January.

