Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena finds himself dealing with his feelings amid his hero/villain dilemma; WATCH

A new trailer of the upcoming HBO Max series, Peacemaker starring John Cena has now been released. The trailer showcases Cena's Suicide Squad character in a dilemma over his hero/villain image as he struggles with his feelings in the upcoming show. In one of the telling moments on the show, John's character tells NSA agent Emilia Harcourt, "I think I’m having feelings about things."

The series' trailer also introduces us to the rest of the cast which includes, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. Peacemaker is created by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn who wrote the eight-episode series and has also helmed five of its season 1 episodes.

Check out the trailer of Peacemaker here:

The new trailer also gives a glimpse of the titular character's mission to track down mysterious targets known as "Butterflies." In the meantime, it also takes a deeper look at Peacemaker's mental health as he experiences emotional growth through the season.

There also seems to be a focus on Peacemaker's twisted relationship with his father which will give everyone a new perspective towards his apathetic nature that is observed all through The Suicide Squad. The trailer offers both actions as well as emotional moments and it looks like John Cena and James Gunn have a winner on their hands already. Peacemaker is set to release on streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, January 13.

