Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena plays a self righteous man who believes in peace at any cost; WATCH

We finally have a trailer for the forthcoming Peacemaker spin-off series, which will premiere on HBO Max in January. The eight-episode series, a sequel to The Suicide Squad, starring John Cena as the eponymous self-righteous maniac who seeks peace no matter how many men, women, and children he has to maim or murder.

After creating and directing The Suicide Squad, James Gunn returns to lead the series. The director authored every episode and is also scheduled to helm five of the first season's eight episodes, so we should anticipate a similar voice across all projects. As per PEOPLE, Peacemaker will also feature Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji, in addition to Cena, with certain characters returning from The Suicide Squad.

Check out the trailer here:

However, the last time we saw Peacemaker, he had been stabbed by Idris Elba's Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad, but the film's post-credits scene showed that Peacemaker had survived and would now be used by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

Meanwhile, The teaser begins with Peacemaker pulling a full "you may be wondering how I got here," followed by the helmeted hero being recruited to work for the (sorta) good guys by Agent Murn (Iwuji). We then meet his new squad, which includes savage Harcourt (Holland), tech and tactics specialist Economos (Agee), and new recruit Adebayo (Brooks), before getting a taste of the mayhem ahead, which includes some extremely energetic dancing, lots of punching and kicking, and a sweet hug with an eagle. Peacemaker is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

ALSO READ:John Cena's Peacemaker, And Just Like That, Euphoria Season 2's FIRST glimpses revealed in new teaser; WATCH