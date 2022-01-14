Peacemaker Twitter Review: Netizens hail John Cena starrer series as a 'fun watch', rave about opening titles

Peacemaker, starring John Cena, debuted on HBO Max on January 13 as the first TV series in the DC Extended Universe. The series is a spin-off of the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, and it is directed by James Gunn, who also acts as showrunner and writer. The series delves into the origins of the Peacemaker's persona and continues beyond the events of the film. Peacemaker quickly became a social media craze after it debuted on HBO Max, and fans have gone to social media to share their thoughts on the show.

The show stars John Cena as Peacemaker, a man who believes in establishing peace at whatever cost. Netizens used the microblogging site Twitter to share their thoughts on the show. Several netizens applauded the series' debut, as well as James Gunn's directing and sense of humour, which are represented in the new TV series. However, fans also lauded the opening credits of the series the most.

ALSO READ:Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena finds himself dealing with his feelings amid his hero/villain dilemma; WATCH