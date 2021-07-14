Peakboy CONFIRMS BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik & Choi Woo Sik will make cameo appearances in new MV

The Wooga Squad is joining forces for Peakboy’s upcoming music video! Read on to find out.

Wooga Squad Enthusiasts, we have some good news! On July 14, Neuron Music announced that Peakboy will be making a comeback with his new electronic hip-hop single, 'Gyopo Hair'. Neuron Music also confirmed that Peakboy's best friends and Wooga Squad members - BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Sik will be making cameo appearances in the music video as well.

Previously, Sports Chosun shared an exclusive report stating that BTS' V and Park Hyung Sik will be making a special appearance in Peakboy's new music video. This bit of news came right after Wooga Squad members making an OT5 special appearance at Choi Woo Sik's fan meeting, fuelling the speculation further. However, it is confirmed that all the members of Wooga Squad will be making an appearance in Peakboy's new hip-hop single! Previously, Peakboy also worked with Choi Woo Sik for the actor's special fan single 'Poom'.

'Gyopo Hair' is an electronic hip-hop track written and composed by Peakboy. The song is an ode to the hairstyle that was popular in the nineties. Fans are expecting a fun and hip track featuring Wooga Squad members! 'Gyopo Hair' releases on July 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

