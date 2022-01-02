Peaky Blinders Season 6: First trailer TEASES high stakes drama for the Shelby gang; WATCH

The wait for Peaky Blinders' upcoming season is almost over, as the crime thriller has released a brand new trailer. We witness plenty of internal and external explosive battles, teasing high-stakes drama for the Shelbys, with the character of special guest actor Stephen Graham seeming increasingly like he's a nemesis of the clan.

Thomas Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) great intentions to take out Season 5's fascist villain, Sam Claflin's Oswald Mosley, had all gone up in smoke when we last left our indefatigable gang of criminals, assassins, bootleggers, and illegal gamblers. Tommy's would-be assassin is slain instead, Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen) is killed amid the turmoil, and Mosley's fear-mongering propaganda campaign continues unabated, gathering even more momentum with Tommy's public backing rather than coming to a stop as the Peaky Blinders' commander had predicted.

Until now, practically everything we've known about the upcoming season of "Peaky Blinders" has come from an all-too-brief teaser reuniting Tommy Shelby with longstanding foe Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), who made a surprise return from the dead late last season. A collaboration may be in the works once more, reflecting the gravity of the threat posed by Oswald Mosley's unhinged political movement, which has brought Nazism to the borders of England. Even Tommy Shelby, believe it or not, has limitations.

Interestingly from the trailer, we expect a slew of spectacular developments in the near future. Check out the trailer below:



Despite the fact that this will be the final season of "Peaky Blinders," fans can expect the storyline to be continued in a feature picture, which will be released in 2023 or 2024. Meanwhile, Season 6 will debut in early 2022, as per Slashfilm.

ALSO READ:Peaky Blinders creator CONFIRMS feature film on Cillian Murphy's series to commence production in 2023