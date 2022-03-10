The Penguin: Colin Farrell to reprise his role in upcoming Batman spinoff series

It's official: Gotham's most fearsome aquatic bird, called the villain, will receive his own spinoff series from HBO Max. That's right, The Penguin is going to have his own moment in the spotlight.

Colin Farrell became the second actor to play Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin, on the big screen twenty years following Danny DeVito's role in Batman Returns. While Paul Dano's The Riddler was the major nemesis in The Batman, Farrell's role acted as a minor antagonist, more as a framework for future adventures. The news of the cigar-smoking character's spinoff first came to our notice in September 2021, when it was rumoured that the series will take a "Scarface-like" approach to The Penguin's origin narrative.

However, in December, it was reported that Farrell will indeed reprise his role as the title character, replete with face prosthetics that rendered him entirely unrecognizable. And, as previously said, HBO Max has leapt on the new series after The Batman's movie office smashing opening weekend. As per Screenrant, The Penguin, from the artistic mind of Lauren LeFranc, who will script the series, serve as showrunner, and executive produce, promises to take fans on a deep dive into everything surrounding one of DC's most iconic bad villains. Matt Reeves, the director of Batman, will serve as an executive producer with Farrell, Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipski, and Adam Kassan.

Interestingly, while The Penguin will be the first official spinoff for The Batman, HBO Max has said that it will be a limited series. At the absolute least, Farrell's programme will have one season, and that might be the end of it.

