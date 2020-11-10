Peninsula: Korean hit film braces for its theatre release in India on 27th November 2020; Watch trailer

Korean hit film Peninsula will finally be releasing in India on 27th November 2020! Ahead of the film’s release, watch the trailer of the highly-anticipated film below.

Kross Pictures along with Zee Studios is bringing Korean Zombie Thriller Peninsula to theatres in India on 27th November 2020! Following the footsteps of prequel Train to Busan--Peninsula promises to be an action extravaganza. For the unversed, Peninsula is the sequel to the 2016 super hit zombie film Train to Busan which was a massive hit worldwide. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (who also directed the prequel) and starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung- Hyun in the lead roles.

Peninsula is set 4 years after the virus outbreak in Korea as depicted in Train to Busan zombie outbreak in Korea. The sequel follows an ex-soldier who is sent along with his team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula now inhabited by zombies & rogue militia.

Watch the trailer below:

Talking about creating his own Zombie universe, director Yeon Sang- ho said, "I imagined what Korea would look like after the outbreak depicted in TRAIN TO BUSAN and what kind of scenarios would unfold. It is also the culmination of all the anticipation from fans all over the world. I wanted to tell the story of modern people who live in a rational society, and how they react to a new world enveloped in barbarism and contrasted humanism” he added.

Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, CEO of Kross Pictures, added: “We’re thrilled to distribute a Korean film in India in conjunction with Zee Studios and feel privileged that it’s Yeon Sang-ho’s much loved Peninsula, which is one of the biggest hit movies in Korea this year. We hope it will be a great cinema experience for Indian audiences coming out of the long lockdown”

