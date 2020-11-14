Peninsula: Train to Busan sequel's exhilarating trailer gets the Anurag Kashyap 'Ugly' twist in the best way

As Yeon Sang-ho's zombie thriller Peninsula is set to release in India this month, we've got our hands on an action-packed trailer of the Train To Busan sequel with an Anurag Kashyap 'Ugly' twist attached. Watch the thrilling trailer below.

Train to Busan's Indian fans can now rejoice as the highly-awaited sequel to the 2016 classic zombie thriller Peninsula will finally be releasing in India this month, making it one of the first international films to release in the country post the lockdown. A trailer of the Yeong Sang-ho directorial was recently unveiled for the Indian audience with an Anurag Kashyap 'Ugly' twist.

The exhilarating action sequences shown in Peninsula's heart-stopping trailer were tuned an intense notch higher by interlacing music from the 2013 cult film Ugly. Sharing his excitement over Penisula's trailer being infused with his movie Ugly's haunting background score, Kashyap shared, "I am extremely happy and excited about my film Ugly’s music being used for his [Yeon Sang-ho] movie trailer in India. I loved the trailer and the music of Ugly fits the trailer so well." Moreover, talking about his admiration for Sang-ho, Anurag added, "I am a big admirer of Yeon Sang-ho and his work. I had the good fortune of meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016."

Check out the exciting trailer of Peninsula with the Anurag Kashyap 'Ugly' twist attached below:

We can't wait to watch Peninsula!

Are you excited to watch Peninsula? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula: The 'Zombies meets Mad Max' trailer is how you expect it to be, TERRIFYING

While Peninsula has already released in South Korea on July 15, the movie is slated for a November 27 release in India. Moreover, the film will release in Hindi dubbed, English dubbed and the original Korean language version with English subtitles. Peninsula stars Gang Dong-won as Jung-seok, Lee Jung-hyun as Min-jung and Lee Re as Jooni.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×