Penn Badgley's You to Chace Crawford's The Boys, shows headlined by OG Gossip Girl stars that are must see

Gossip Girl ended nearly nine years ago and it's amazing how far the original cast of the series has come today. There was a time when one could not think about Penn Badgley without his 'lonely boy' tag from Gossip Girl but ask anyone today and they would immediately think of him as Joe Goldberg, the scary, psychopathic stalker. Badgley's Netflix show You recently released its third season and it made us take a look at all the OG Gossip Girl stars and the shows that they have subsequently starred in.

While Blake Lively went on to make a huge movie career after her Gossip Girl stint, her other co-stars while also starring in movies, did make a comeback to the small screen by starring in popular series. While celebrating the success of Badgley's You, we also take a look at the shows starring Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester and more that are available on streaming platforms. Here's a look at the shows that these Gossip Girl stars headlined in after their famed teen drama.

You

One of the biggest Netflix shows today, You gave Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley a different image. While fans found it hard to wrap their head around his character from GG being the actual Gossip Girl, they have found it even harder to resist the charms of Badgley as he plays a psychopathic killer in the series.

The Boys

Chace Crawford received a lot of love from fans as Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl and has now taken a superhero turn as took on the role of The Deep, a member of an elite group of superheroes known as the Seven in the Amazon series The Boys. The actor's physical transformation for the role has caught a lot of attention.

White Gold

Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl later became famous as Vincent Swan of BBC series White Gold. The sitcom which ran for two seasons saw Westwick play the role of a head of sales at Cachet Windows and Doors, one of Essex's emerging double glazing showrooms, set in the 1980s.

Single Parents

Leighton Meester who was the epitome of sassy in Gossip Girl as Blair Waldorf made her TV comeback after starring in films such as Monte Carlo, The Roommate and more with the ABC show titled Single Parents. The show ran for two seasons where Meester starred as Angie D'Amato. While fans loved Meester in this role, the series was unfortunately canceled in 2020.

While Sebastian Stan wasn't on the lead cast of Gossip Girl and merely starred as a recurring character, the special mention has to go to him as he not only went on to bag a role in Marvel films as Bucky Barnes, but also headlined the MCU show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie.

