Penn Badgley's You gets RENEWED for another part ahead of Season 3's release

You is officially getting another season. Even before we have laid eyes on what havoc Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg is set to create in Season 3 which releases on October 15, another season was confirmed by Netflix. Making the announcement via their social media handle, the streaming giant announced saying, "YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag."

The third season of the show which is all set to air soon will see Joe's character in a new phase of his life as he welcomes a baby with Love (Victoria Pedretti). Of course, this will not change things for Joe who will soon find a new obsession soon although he does seem to want to commit to his role as husband and a father and stay away from trouble but for how long is what is left to see.

The promos of You have promised to be intriguing with the introduction of his new neighbour Natalie played by Michaela McManus. The series will show Joe and Love moving to Northern California and being surrouded by tech entrepreneurs to snooty mommy bloggers.

You has turned out to be a successful series for the streaming platform and it's no surprise they want another season. The series is based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes and has been developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

The third season of the show will have the lead stars Badgley, Pedretti return alongside Saffron Burrows. It also stars, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle.

