PENTAGON 6th Debut Anniversary: The Kings of underrated songs; VIOLET, Daisy and more

Deep dive into discography: PENTAGON has always been oozing with talent, one look at any of their performances from ‘ Road to Kingdom ’ and you would know what we’re talking about. Their breakthrough came with their sixth mini-album’s title track ‘Shine’ which found fame after the end of promotions, prompting the agency to extend it. However, ever since, the group has had little fame to their name, even after being a powerhouse of fabulous releases. Here are some of our favorites.

PENTAGON is a boy group formed in 2016 through CUBE Entertainment ’s survival program ‘Pentagon Maker’. An amalgamation of their five skills- vocal or rap, dance, talent, mind, and teamwork, they were chosen as the members of the group. With the initial lineup made up of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, E’Dawn, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok, member E’Dawn departed in 2018.

VIOLET:

“Your words were as beautiful as a flower, I remember the color you had” The song begins with a delicate whisper. It goes on to capture this one sided love from bright boys who each develop feelings for the same girl, named ‘Violet’. The color ironically makes itself known throughout the music video as a gift box, a cardigan, a flower and many more objects reminding the boy of his love for the girl who seems to have gotten away. Longing and pain are beautifully written in the lyrically heavy song.

Sha La La:

Looking for your next party track? PENTAGON has a bunch of them but this one takes the crown for being the most groovy of them all. With bouncy beats and a fun vibe overall, it has to be an addition to your playlist. The song speaks of being a person with a cool vibe and not letting any nay-sayers’ words pull them down.

Spring Snow:

An electric guitar strumming from the get-go, get yourselves ready to jump around with this playing. PENTAGON reminisces of a time in the past where everything was jolly and happening during winter days. They wish to recreate the memories through this song. However, a new rendition of the song presented during ‘Road to Kingdom’ deserves a mention for being sad enough to make all fans shed incessant tears as they sent their eldest member off to military, making him the first to do so.

Humph!:

Do you wish to go back to your school days when everyone is petty and adorable and gets sulky easily? Then hop on this ride with PENTAGON as they become children. Mentions of childhood games as they get mad at each other and forbid things to-do, the song takes course with an abundance of aegyo. GIRIBOY has done a fabulous job in making it a song that will stay on your mind for long.

Daisy:

Any PENTAGON fan would know that this song holds a special place in the heart of the group. Making their first music show win, UNIVERSE and the boy group shed long overdue tears of happiness and relief. The song is another slow build-up as it breaks down at its peak. Once again a showdown of their deep set emotions expressed through heartbreaking lyrics, it’s a very well made song.

DO or NOT:

The music video once again follows all the boys pining over one girl who seems to be giving them mixed signals. The push-pull, hot and cool emotions passing between them, seem to have made a negative impact as they seem to be losing interest in the girl now. Becoming indifferent, the song has captured the confusing emotions often misinterpreted.

Feelin' Like:

Their latest comeback was a dance number once again well-made by leader Hui and youngest member Wooseok. Groovy beats and taking on a much more mature look for the boy group, it was another well received number. Expressing the feelings between two people who want each other but are not as brave or upfront about it, the song has fun choreography to go along with it.

While PENTAGON continues to march ahead with top-notch releases and each time they do, followed by the critics failing to recognise their expertise in producing quality music, it is a loss for world music. Then again, they also feel like gems unmined which do not need the world’s approval of their lustre.

