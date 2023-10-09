‘PENTAGON never dies': Kino and Hongseok take to social media; Yeo One pens letter amid disbandment rumors

PENTAGON is a global group which debuted in 2016. On October 9, CUBE Entertainment announced that members Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok have departed from the agency and will not be continuing with them. This announcement sparked various disbandment rumors. Members Yeo One, Kino and Hongseok took to Instagram to squash such gossip. Here is what the idols had to say.

Yeo One pens a heartwarming letter

Member Yeo One wrote a heartwarming letter shutting down rumors of disbandment. The idol wrote that it had been 10 years since he had been a part of the agency and thanked them for helping him develop and grow despite his shortcomings. He went on to thank his members and everyone who has cheered them on till now and added that to show a better side of himself, he’ll be taking on a new challenge. He continued and said that in the process of trying something new, he had to depart from CUBE but will always remain a part of PENTAGON and Universe. He thanked Universe for being there with him during his most beautiful time and for being there in his future also and declared his love for them. Lastly, he stated that he will always try to make PENTAGON shine.

Kino and Hongseok add to their stories

Kino and Hongseok took to Instagram and added group pictures to their stories. They added the caption ‘Pentagon Never Dies’. PENTAGON fans rejoiced as their stories effectively crushed any rumors. Kino added a picture with the caption, ‘What is disbandment? Is it food?’. Hongseok also shared a group picture which said ‘I was always there, and I’ll always be there’. This emotional moment for PENTAGON and their fans is a sign that the group has no plans of dissolving the band.

PENTAGON includes Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok. Dawn was a part of this group till 2018 before his departure from the agency. Their latest comeback was on August 30 with their sixth Japanese mini album PADO.







ALSO READ: PENTAGON's Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok part ways with CUBE Entertainment