PENTAGON OPENS UP about album Daisy; REVEAL Kino as new group leader post Hui & Jinho’s military enlistment

PENTAGON recently spoke candidly about their comeback in October with their new album Daisy, The group’s plans after Hui and Jinho’s military enlistment, and who will essay the role of group leader during their service.

PENTAGON recently spoke to Star1 magazine and opened up about their much-anticipated comeback, self-producing and more. For the unversed, the group made a comeback in October with their 10th mini album and its title track Daisy, which earned them their first-ever music show win. PENTAGON said in the interview that “We were able to receive the trophy because our fans were together with us. We want to give all the glory to our fans."

PENTAGON is known as self-producing idols for taking part in the production of all their albums, and they’ve been named as a role model group by junior artists. They said, “We’re grateful that they look upon us positively,” sharing that they’re actually very normal guys and they think they’re chosen as role models because of their image as self-producing idols.

The boy band also opened up about Hui and Jinho’s military service. If you didn’t know, group leader Hui will be enlisting for his mandatory military service in December, and eldest member Jinho enlisted in May. PENTAGON said about the two members’ hiatus, “We’re going to do a good job at filling up their empty space so that they and the fans don’t worry and the emptiness isn’t felt.” Hui said, “I’ve achieved everything on my bucket list now, including being in a musical, being a fixed member on a variety show, and coming in first on a music show."

When asked if there’s a temporary leader that’s been decided on internally, Hui said, “Kino is one of the youngest members but he has great leadership skills” and shared his hope that he’ll lead the group well during his hiatus.

Credits :Star1 magazine

