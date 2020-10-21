PENTAGON receives their first award for their song Daisy at The Show; Thanks fans in a heartfelt speech

PENTAGON recently won their first award for their song Daisy on The Show and thanked fans by giving an emotional speech during their appearance.

PENTAGON won their very first music trophy on the latest episode of The Show! On the October 20 episode of The Show, the top contenders for #1 spot were Weekly's Zig Zag, Weki Meki’s COOL, and PENTAGON’s Daisy. PENTAGON ultimately took the win with a total of 8,470 points, marking their first-ever music show win since their debut in October 2016.

Leader Hui thanked his fans with his speech, by saying: “Four years after our debut, we’ve finally gotten our first win. It wasn’t an easy path or a quick one. But to our UNIVERSE [PENTAGON’s fandom], who have always remained by our side and done their best to help us, we love you so, so much, and thank you so, so much! I also want to sincerely thank our Cube Entertainment family.”

Watch their performance and emotional win below:

Hongseok, Yan An, and Yuto then took turns thanking their fans in various languages, before Shinwon adorably called out, “Jinho Hyung, are you watching? They say we won!” (Jinho, PENTAGON’s oldest member, and is currently serving in the military.) Several of the members went on to become visibly emotional during the encore, particularly Kino, who was unable to stop crying throughout the song.

Other performers on today’s The Show included Weekly, VERIVERY, EVERGLOW, Golden Child, WJSN CHOCOME, WEi, Weki Meki, Cignature, D-CRUNCH, Song Ha Ye, BOTOPASS, and Kim Hae Ri.

