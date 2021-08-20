PENTAGON’s ‘Cerberus’ tops iTunes charts globally

On August 18, Yuto, Wooseok and Kino, the maknae line of PENTAGON released their first sub-unit song called 'Cerberus' making UNIVERSE go wild. The song swept the music charts both domestically as well as internationally. It topped the iTunes world chart in 11 regions and is still charting on the iTunes chart in 27 countries on its second day. It also debuted at #1 on Genius’ K-Hip-Hop Chart.

The music video grabbed 238K views in 24 hours and also trended on Twitter worldwide and eight other country’s trends including MelOn’s real-time search trends.

The music video exudes a party-like vibe where the three boys are in a way shown as the hellhound dogs sitting in a garage under a house to protect the owners from any threat.

The song was trilingual as member Yuto incorporated Japanese rap along with some English hooks. The interesting lyrics are accompanied by very catchy instrumental music, making the song an absolute candy to the ears.

Here’s the MV for ‘Cerberus’.

The maknae line also known as the 'mayo line' composed and produced the song themselves. The song's title ‘Cerberus’ also known as a hound of Hades aka ‘hellhound’ was a creature from ancient Greek mythology. The hellhound was a three-headed dog who would guard the gates of hell, that is, Hades’ palace.

The boys are depicting themselves as the creature to guard the boy group PENTAGON just like ‘Cerberus’ from any harm that is to come.

Fans were very excited to see the maknae line come together to create such an interesting high-end song and can’t wait to see all the achievements the song will bring to PENTAGON, just like topping the iTunes charts.

What do you feel about ‘Cerberus’? Let us know in the comments below.