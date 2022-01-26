PENTAGON’s ‘Feelin Like’ crosses 10 million views in record time; ‘IN:VITE U’ soars over global charts

PENTAGON is bringing the crowd to the party with their latest release. Making a fantabulous comeback with their milestone 12th mini-album ‘IN:VITE U’, the eight boys of the group PENTAGON wowed the UNIVERSE, their fans and the real one. Making a snazzy return, their title song, ‘Feelin’ Like’, also received great praise because of its widely loved music style that poses yet another side to the group.

Released on January 24 at 6 PM KST, the music video crossed the 10 million views mark in just under 33 hours, making it the fastest one from PENTAGON to do so. Setting another personal record, the songs topped iTunes charts in 11 regions around the world including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru. Meanwhile, the album ‘IN:VITE U’ rose to No.1 on the iTunes’ Top Album charts in 30 regions around the world, including Russia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and Poland. Check out the luxurious music video for ‘Feelin Like’ below.

This is PENTAGON’s 13th overall album as they have released a repackage album and 12 mini-albums where the nine members, also including leader Hui who is currently serving in the military, have taken active participation in working on the songs. Same is the case for ‘IN:VITE U’ where recently discharged member Jinho has extended his songwriting skills soon after returning from his own enlistment.

Making their charms flow over 6 genre-hopping songs presenting their unique style aided by an ever-rising passion for music, PENTAGON has once again made a smooth insertion in the K-pop world. Setting new personal records and marching towards creating multiple others, PENTAGON’s style has cemented itself.

