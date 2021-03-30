PENTAGON’s Hongseok and Red Velvet’s Yeri offered roles in an upcoming romantic thriller called Blue Birthday

On March 30, PLAYLIST Studio revealed that Yeri and Hongseok have been approached for roles in their latest web drama. Read on to know more.

PLAYLIST Studio has released 40+ web dramas, including the famous Love Playlist series and A-TEEN, and is now coming up with another project. This time, with a fresh out-of-the-box pair - Red Velvet’s Yeri and PENTAGON’s Hongseok! According to Newsen, the singers were offered the roles in their upcoming drama and they’re still in the process of making a final decision.

The show’s title, for now, is ‘Blue Birthday’ and the story revolves around the main characters facing past events that surface through mysterious photos left behind by a friend who took their own life. It’s not a regular romance thriller, but a fantasy one. Red Velvet’s Yeri took the step of debuting as an actor in an episode of a recent drama series of tvN, called ‘Drama Stage 2021'. Her episode was titled 'Mint Condition’. Fans who were looking forward to this, were captivated by Yeri’s acting skills. Having shown potential in the show, she is now being offered the upcoming thriller!

As for PENTAGON, Hongseok is currently still doing promotions for their latest album, ‘LOVE or TAKE’ and has given the audience a taste of his acting skills through the SBS drama, Phoenix 2020 and Best Chicken. The group even recently covered ITZY’s ‘Not Shy’ and their member, KINO covered BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ - giving both the songs their own personal touch.

The source also said that they’re positively reviewing the offer. We can’t wait to see this fresh pair on screen! While you wait with bated breath (just like us), watch PENTAGON’s cover of ITZY’s Not Shy and BTS’ Life Goes On, here!

How excited are you for the cast to accept this offer? Let us know in the comments below!

