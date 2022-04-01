PENTAGON’s Hongseok announces military enlistment date

On April 1, CUBE Entertainment released a statement announcing the military service details of PENTAGON member Hongseok. The singer will be enlisting in the military on May 3, 2022 as an active duty soldier. Further details including the location and time of his entry are being kept private so as to not cause the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CUBE Entertainment has apologised to fans for the suddenness of the news. The agency has also asked the fans for their support for the PENTAGON member who is expected to return at the end of 2023.

Check out the agency’s full notice below.

“Hello.

This is CUBE Entertainment.

We would like to inform you of PENTAGON HONGSEOK's military enlistment.

HONGSEOK will be joining the army on active duty on May 3, 2022.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the location and time of the enlistment will be kept private. We ask for your understanding.

We truly apologize to the fans who must have been surprised by the news of his enlistment.

Please send warm support to PENTAGON HONGSEOK, who will return healthily after diligently fulfilling his military duties.

Thank you.”

Hongseok will be the third member from the group to enlist after oldest member Jin Ho enlisted on May 8, 2020 and has returned since while leader Hui enlisted on February 18, 2021 and is currently serving.

