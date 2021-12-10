PENTAGON’s Hongseok to join Shin So Hyun, Jung Woo Jin and more in the upcoming youth drama

As a result of many media reports, 'Aquaman', which is about the youthful growth of Ji Sung Joon and Shin Na Ru, who have been friends for 9 years, is based on the original Kakao webtoon of the same name, which has accumulated 180 million views. It depicts the love and friendship of youth that transcends gender. It is planned by Kakao Entertainment and produced in the form of a mini drama. Filming is currently underway.

PENTAGON’s Hongseok will play the role of Ji Sung Joon, and Jung Woo Jin will play the role of Shin Na Ru. Lee So Hee and Shin So Hyun appear in the characters Choi So Ra and Shin So Mi, respectively. In particular, attention is paid to the transformation of PENTAGON's Hongseok, who will be playing as Ji Sung Joon.

Hongseok, who showed a relatively stable performance in 'Blue Birthday' and 'Shadow Beauty', is scheduled to show various charms this time as the main lead who is a magical character with various charms.

In addition, there are a lot of rookie actors that are not well known to the public such as Jung Woo Jin, Lee So Hee, and Shin So Hyun, which adds to the fun of the drama as fresh talent comes on screen. 'Aquaman', which is in full swing, is expected to be released in the first half of next year at the earliest. A specific release date has yet to be determined.

Shin So Hyun is currently in a web drama called ‘User Not Found’ with CIX’s Bae Jin Young and Jung Woo Jin has been cast in the new drama ‘Youth’ which is based on the BTS universe. The drama wrapped up filming recently and will be released in 2022.

