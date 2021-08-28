PENTAGON’s Hui: Here are the top 5 non PENTAGON songs he has taken part in

Singer, songwriter, composer, dancer, and so much more, Hui is a superstar in disguise of a humble artist who has glorified the music industry with his masterpieces dropping left, right, and center with other acts you would never have expected. The man of many talents celebrates his 27th international birthday today and we are taking a look at his wide-spanning musical catalogue.

1. Wanna One

One of the most popular Wanna One songs, ‘Energetic’ was a part of their debut mini-album ‘1X1=1 (To Be One)’ as the lead single. Loved by K-pop fans all around the globe, Hui did a fantastic job of making a trendy song like this one. He also wrote for a unit song called ‘Never’ which was further re-released by the group. Hui lent his hand to former Wanna One member Ong Seongwu’s digital single ‘Heart Sign’.

2. Produce X 101

The second edition of the Mnet boy group formation show ‘Produce X 101’ saw Hui return with another song ‘Boyness’ that was one of the singles for the show’s finale round, released as a part of the mini-album ‘Produce X 101’.

3. JO1

Spreading his wings far to the Japanese boy band survival show ‘Produce 101 Japan’, the single ‘Oh-Eh-Oh’ hit the charts as the lead track on the mini-album ‘STARGAZER’. It placed number one on multiple Japanese charts, receiving love from new fans of the group.

4. Shinhwa

You read that right, Hui participated in the lyrics and music of the legendary group Shinhwa’s 2018 album ‘Heart’ for the song ‘Don't Leave Me’ and that just goes on to add another star in Hui’s star-studded collaboration list.

5. VAV

Another boy group song in his bag as Hui co-composed and co-wrote the song ‘119’ for VAV’s fifth mini-album ‘Poison’. Known for his ability to create trendy upbeat songs that excite the listeners, this one’s a calm melody about the sadness of a lover's departure.

Honourable mentions:

Special single ‘Tesseract’ produced with Minit for group CIX, Bvndit’s digital single ‘Dramatic’ and WEi’s lead single ‘Twilight’ for their debut mini-album ‘Identity: First Sight’.

