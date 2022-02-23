PENTAGON’s Jinho and Oh My Girl’s Hyojung test positive for COVID-19

South Korean boy group PENTAGON’s member Jinho, and girl group Oh My Girl’s Hyojung have tested positive for COVID-19. On February 23, PENTAGON’s agency CUBE Entertainment announced that member Jinho received a positive diagnosis earlier that day. After Jinho tested positive using a self-testing kit, he underwent a PCR test, and received a positive result on February 23.

According to CUBE Entertainment, Jinho has completed the second dose of his vaccine for COVID-19. He has currently halted all activities, and is observing necessary measures in accordance with the government health authorities’ guidelines. Additionally, as a result of his positive diagnosis, the PENTAGON member will also be unable to appear on MBC M’s ‘Show! Champion’ on the February 23 broadcast, as had been previously scheduled.

Oh My Girl’s agency WM Entertainment has also released a statement today, sharing that Hyojung has tested positive for COVID-19. The girl group member had tested positive through a preemptive self-test on February 22. As a result, Hyojung had been unable to participate in MBC FM4U’s ‘Dreaming Radio’ broadcast held that day, while awaiting PCR test results.

The Oh My Girl member received a positive diagnosis on February 23 following a PCR test. Hyojung has currently completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is currently resting after pausing all activities for the time being, in keeping with guidelines defined by government health authorities.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to PENTAGON’s Jinho and Oh My Girl’s Hyojung.

