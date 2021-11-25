PENTAGON’s Kino contracts COVID 19 after contact with positive case; Rest of the members test negative

On November 25th, Cube Entertainment, the agency, said, "On the 24th, an external instructor who entered Cube Entertainment's office building was tested positive for COVID-19, and as a preemptive measure, we conducted PCR tests on the personnel who entered the office building, including all employees. Therefore, today (25th), PENTAGON member Kino was confirmed positive for COVID-19 and has taken measures according to the guidelines of the health authorities.”

They continued, “PENTAGON members Jinho, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, and Wooseok have all been notified of negative results, but we plan to determine their activities in accordance with the quarantine guidelines of the health authorities in the future. Therefore, we will do our best for the health and safety of the artist.”

PENTAGON is a South Korean multinational boy band formed by Cube Entertainment in 2016. The group consists of nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. Originally composed of ten members, E'Dawn left the group and the record label on November 14, 2018. They were introduced through the Mnet survival show ‘Pentagon Maker’. PENTAGON released their self-titled debut EP on October 10, 2016.

In 2021, Hui enlisted for his mandatory military service as a social service worker on February 18. In the meantime, Kino takes on the role of PENTAGON's leader until Hui returns. On March 15, PENTAGON released their eleventh extended play Love or Take with the lead single ‘Do or Not’.

ALSO READ: Answer some facts about BTS' V & we'll reveal which solo song by V matches best with your personality

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.