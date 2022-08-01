PENTAGON’s Kino exudes flowery charm in the first concept photos for upcoming special single ‘POSE’

Kino posted the first concept photo of the special single 'POSE', which will be released through various online music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 9th through the PENTAGON’s official social media handles on August 1st. ‘POSE’ is a song that Kino participated in composing and writing lyrics, and it is a glimpse of Kino's upgraded musical ability.

Meanwhile, Kino participated in writing the lyrics for the title song 'Feelin' Like' of PENTAGON’s 12th mini album 'IN:VITE U' in January. He also participated in composing and writing lyrics for the b-side songs 'Call My Name' and 'Sparkling Night'.

With the release of ‘Young’, Cube Entertainment confirmed Kino to debut with PENTAGON. He helped create the choreography for their debut track, ‘Gorilla’. Kino makes a cameo in the drama ‘Hello, My Twenties! 2’ with his bandmates as a member of Asgard. In 2020, Kino produced the Pentagon song ‘Twenty-Twenty’, which was the first OST for the web drama ‘Twenty-Twenty’. He and bandmate Hongseok later made a cameo in the drama a month later. On October 12, PENTAGON released their 10th mini album ‘We:th’, for which he produced two songs: ‘Beautiful Goodbye’ and ‘Paradise’.

In March 2021, Kino began hosting the DIVE Studios podcast Unboxing alongside ASTRO’s Jinjin. He participated in Unordinary Sunday's second project album alongside Yumin with the song ‘Sunflower’, released on May 21. On June 19, Kino was featured on Davii's single ‘Don't play me love’. He wrote and co-produced A.C.E's song ‘Atlantis’ from their EP ‘Siren:Dawn’, released on June 23. Days later, he was officially announced as an MC for the FashionN original program titled ‘Follow Me - True to your taste’, a beauty program that presents various ways to become pretty, covering fashion, beauty and life.

