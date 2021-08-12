PENTAGON’s KINO performs an ethereal and elegant cover of Chungha’s ‘Gotta Go’

PENTAGON’s KINO is known for his incredible vocal, dance and performance presence- solo and in the group, but with this cover, he has further proven his abilities to his beloved fans and curious non-fans as well. Show Champion conducted the show on August 11 with various performances and one of them was KINO’s vocal and dance cover of the hit song ‘Gotta Go’ by Chungha. KINO sang the track at a slightly lower register but still managed to hit and hold the high notes through the song which was extremely impressive.

Dressed in a flowy red shirt with frilly sleeves and gold accessories, KINO looked amazing and with his amazing performance, it was impossible to keep your eyes off of him! Chungha’s choreography usually has a dance form called voguing, which is a rather flamboyant and feminine dance form but KINO pulled each move with complete grace and strength. He did not make many changes to the choreography and kept its essence intact. He gracefully moved and had a sultry expression which blended well with the concept of the song. All in all, he performed this track beautifully.

Recently, the group announced a new digital single from the youngest members of the group- YUTO, KINO and WOOSEOK called ‘Cerberus’ which is to be released on August 18th. On August 11th, a moving poster of the digital single 'Cerberus' was posted on PENTAGON's official YouTube channel. In the released video, torn alphabets appear randomly, and then 'Cerberus' is completed. The moving poster, featuring a retro mood and hip visual beauty, doubled the curiosity about the new songs of the Pentagon's youngest members, YUTO, KINO, and WOOSEOK.

Check out their concept images:-

Pentagon released their 11th mini-album 'LOVE or TAKE' in Korea in March and proved their popularity by climbing to the top of iTunes Top Album Chart in 14 regions around the world as well as on domestic music sites.

