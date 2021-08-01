PENTAGON’s Shinwon created beautifully soothing piano covers for Universe

PENTAGON’s Shinwon surprised Universe (fandom name) with three piano covers, shot against the calming sea. He played with ease as his fingers lightly grazed the keys to create a beautiful cover of some amazing songs. Each song he chose- Danny Boy, Beautiful Goodbye and Breathing in June have deep lyrics and deeper backstory which made his fans tear up at the absence of those lyrics, instead each note invoked those feelings instead. The soothing waves, pretty cover and even prettier scenery appeased the soul.

Another PENTAGON member, Hongseok, has been busy with the popular web drama ‘Blue Birthday’ where he plays the role of Ji Seo Jin, opposite Red Velvet’s Yeri. It is a fantasy romance drama in which Oh Ha Rin will revisit the past through mysterious photos left by her first love, Ji Seo Jun, who died on her birthday 10 years ago. He had resolved to confess to his childhood friend since elementary school but he ended up taking his own life, much to her shock and horror. He was about to confess to her when he met his sudden death in the photography room.

She currently works at an abandoned pet shelter, but on the 10th anniversary of the incident, she comes into possession of some photos that her first love left behind. Ha Rin, whose painful memories were relighted again, decides to burn all the pictures. When she was burning the pictures, she suddenly realized she was back to the day she took the picture 10 years ago. The camera only has 8 pictures, so Ha Rin only has 8 chances to go back in time. The first episode released on July 23 on Viki and Naver TV Cast.

July 29 broadcast of Mnet's 'M! Countdown', airing at 6 PM KST, was filled with amazing special collaboration stages, one of which PENTAGON’s Kino participated in. A unique new project boy group by the name of FIVE SENSES performed their debut stage. The members of FIVE SENSES include Pentagon's Kino, VICTON's Subin, AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, CIX's Bae Jin Young, and WEi's Kim Yo Han.

