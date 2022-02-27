PENTAGON’s Shinwon tests positive for COVID-19 following Jinho

On February 26, CUBE Entertainment shared a statement announcing that boy group PENTAGON’s member Shinwon has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, Shinwon first received positive results on a self-testing kit. Following this, he went to a screening center and underwent PCR testing, receiving a positive diagnosis on February 26.

CUBE Entertainment has also shared that the South Korean boy group member has completed the second dose of his vaccine for COVID-19, and has currently halted all activities. Further, Shinwon is presently taking necessary measures following the government’s health authorities’ guidelines.

You can read CUBE Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“Hello, this is CUBE Entertainment.

PENTAGON member Shinwon tested positive for COVID-19 today (February 26).

Shinwon was initially confirmed positive after using a self-testing kit. Afterwards, he visited a screening center to undergo PCR testing for COVID-19. He finally received positive results today (February 26).

Previously, Shinwon completed the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, and he has currently halted all activities and is taking the necessary measures in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities.

The agency will continue to follow the disease control authorities’ guidelines and do our best for the health and safety of our artists.

Thank you”.

Previously, PENTAGON’s Jinho tested positive for COVID-19 on February 23. As a result of his positive diagnosis, he was unable to appear on MBC M’s ‘Show! Champion’ on the February 23 broadcast, as had been previously scheduled. Following Jinho, Shinwon is the second member of the boy group to receive a positive diagnosis for the virus.

