PENTAGON’s Wooseok becomes the 7th member to open his personal Instagram account

On March 3, PENTAGON’s maknae, Wooseok finally opened his Instagram account and we are excited to see his artistic side on Instagram. His first post is of him posing against a bright white background. Soon enough, his member Shinwon commented under the post.

Wooseok is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, model and composer. He debuted as a member of the South Korean boy group PENTAGON in October 2016 and also formed a duo with Lai Kuan-lin as Wooseok X Kuanlin in March 2019, under Cube Entertainment.

PENTAGON's fan meeting PENTAGON OFFICIAL FAN CLUB UNIVERSE 4TH FAN MEETING [PENTAGON's PRIVATE PARTY] will be held at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall on April 2nd and 3rd.

PENTAGON announced the news of the fan meeting by uploading the main poster through the official social media channels at 2 pm on the 4th. 'PENTAGON's PRIVATE PARTY' will be broadcast live on/offline twice in total on April 2 at 6 PM and April 3 at 5 PM. Fan club presale tickets will open at 8 pm on March 8, live tickets will be available on March 11 at 2 pm, and general reservations will be available through Interpark Tickets at 8 pm KST.

PENTAGON's 12th mini album 'IN:VITEU', released on In addition, immediately after its release, it took the top spot on domestic music sites, proving its extraordinary global popularity. Meanwhile, PENTAGON continues to be active in various fields.

