PENTAGON’s Yeo One involved in car accident because of a drunk driver; To temporarily halt activities

On February 10, CUBE Entertainment released a statement informing fans of the condition of PENTAGON member Yeo One. According to the notice, Yeo One was involved in a car accident caused by a drunk driver on the morning of February 9 as he was returning from a solo schedule. After suffering from back pain, he will be taking a break from ongoing activities to recuperate.

The company’s statement included how Yeo One should have rested after suffering the injury but because of his strong will to continue, he went ahead with his schedule. The artist resumed his work by visiting his next appointment which was an appearance for a live recording at ‘Idol Live School: Homecoming Day’ in the afternoon. He experienced back pain after completing his work and on the way to PENTAGON’s dorms. Since then, he has received appropriate treatment and will be recovering.

Find CUBE Entertainment’s full statement below.

The accident is said to have been caused by the vehicle of a drunk driver and no other injuries have been mentioned so far. Yeo One’s participation in the ongoing promotions for PENTAGON’s latest album will be stopped as the company places its priority on the artist’s health. The group recently made a return with their 12th mini-album ‘IN:VITE U’ with the title track ‘Feelin’ Like’. They went on to receive their first music show win at a public broadcast with this comeback.

We wish a speedy recovery to Yeo One.

