PENTAGON’s Yuto, Kino and Wooseok to release a new digital single ‘Cerberus’ on THIS date? Find Out

The artwork image of the digital single 'Cerberus' was posted on Pentagon's official social media handles on August 10, and is set to release on August 18. In the published artwork image, the strong red color with the words 'Cerberus' catches the eye. In addition, 'Cerberus by YUTO, KINO, WOOSEOK' is also recorded, raising expectations for the song that the three members of the Pentagon will perform.

PENTAGON released their 11th mini-album 'LOVE or TAKE' in Korea in March and proved their popularity by climbing to the top of iTunes Top Album Chart in 14 regions around the world as well as domestic music sites. In addition, it is receiving great love from K-pop fans through songs that encompass all generations, such as 'Shine', 'Naughty Boy', 'Spring Snow', and 'Daisy'.

Recently, another member of PENTAGON, Shinwon, surprised Universe with three piano covers, shot against the calming sea. He played with ease as his fingers lightly grazed the keys to create a beautiful cover of some amazing songs. Each song he chose- Danny Boy, Beautiful Goodbye and Breathing in June have deep lyrics and deeper backstory which made his fans tear up at the absence of those lyrics, instead each note invoked those feelings instead. The soothing waves, pretty cover and even prettier scenery appeased the soul.

​​Hongseok has also been busy with the popular web drama ‘Blue Birthday’ where he plays the role of Ji Seo Jin, opposite Red Velvet’s Yeri. It is a fantasy romance drama in which Oh Ha Rin will revisit the past through mysterious photos left by her first love, Ji Seo Jun, who died on her birthday 10 years ago. He had resolved to confess to his childhood friend since elementary school but he ended up taking his own life, much to her shock and horror. He was about to confess to her when he met his sudden death in the photography room.

