PENTAGON sets THIS new personal record with 1st week sales of 'IN: VITE U'

PENTAGON has set a new personal record with their latest mini-album 'IN: VITE U'! According to Hanteo Chart, the group managed to achieve the highest first-week sales of their career with the new mini-album.

'IN: VITE U' sold an impressive total of 76,996 copies in the first week of its release that is from January 24 to 30 breaking PENTAGON’s previous first-week sales record of 70,731 set by their previous mini-album 'LOVE or TAKE.' Last week, On January 24, PENTAGON made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 12th mini-album 'IN: VITE U' and its accompanying title track 'Feelin’ Like.'

By January 25 KST, the official music video had risen to the number 1 on iTunes’ Top Album charts in 30 regions around the world, including Russia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and Poland. Not just that, the title track 'Feelin’ Like' also charted at number 1 on iTunes’ Top Song charts in 11 regions, including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru. An addictive R&B and pop track, 'Feelin Like' made interesting use of the Greek myth of Pygmalion and Galatea to express the feelings of awakening and pleasure in a distinct musical way, PENTAGON style!

Also, the music video crossed the 10 million views mark in just under 33 hours, making it the fastest one from PENTAGON to do so! Congratulations to PENTAGON!

