Pentagon’s agency CUBE Entertainment to debut new boy group after 8 years

According to sources in the K-Pop industry, CUBE Entertainment is set to debut a new boy group for the first time in eight years. An exclusive report from JTBC indicates that CUBE Entertainment is planning to introduce a new boy group temporarily named Nowadays. They are currently gearing up for their debut with the aim of launching in the first quarter of 2024.

CUBE to debut new boy group

The group tentatively named Nowadays is reported to consist of five members who have recently returned from England after filming various content. While some of these members will be new faces to the public, others are already known to the public through various previous broadcasts. This marks CUBE Entertainment's first male idol K-pop group in eight years, following the debut of Pentagon in 2016. Given the long hiatus, expectations are running very high for CUBE Entertainment's upcoming boy group.

BTOB, another male idol K-pop group that debuted under CUBE Entertainment in March 2012, is currently in discussions regarding possible contract renewals or potential transitions to different agencies. CUBE Entertainment has not provided an official comment regarding the new idol group report.

Pentagon’s recent activities

The original lineup of Pentagon consisted of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, E’Dawn, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok, with E’Dawn departing from the group in 2018. PENTAGON made their most recent comeback on August 30th with their sixth Japanese mini album titled PADO. On October 9th, 2023, CUBE Entertainment used their official social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the confirmed departure of five Pentagon members. The agency and the members reached the decision to conclude their exclusive contracts with Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok.

Following the online announcement of the members' departure from the agency, Pentagon's Yowon posted a heartfelt letter on his Instagram, confirming the news. The announcement stirred up rumors of disbandment, but members Yeo One, Kino, and Hongseok addressed these speculations by posting on Instagram to dismiss any such rumors that were being made against Pentagon.

Member Yeo One shared a heartfelt letter to dismiss the disbandment rumors and provide reassurance to their fans.Kino and Hongseok both used their Instagram stories to post group pictures, accompanied by the caption, "Pentagon Never Dies." These posts brought joy to PENTAGON fans and effectively put to rest any lingering rumors of disbandment.

