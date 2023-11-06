PENTAGON's Hongseok parts ways with CUBE Entertainment; Agency shares official statement

PENTAGON's Hongseok becomes the sixth member to part ways with CUBE Entertainment after Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok departed earlier this October. Though they are no longer under their former label, they confirmed that they will still be a part of the group. The idols had taken to Instagram to blow off the rumors of their disbandment. CUBE Entertainment made a statement to announce Hongseok's departure.

CUBE Entertainment announces that PENTAGON's Hongseok's exclusive contract terminated

On November 6, CUBE Entertainment announced that their exclusive contract with PENTAGON member Hongseok has come to an end. They first thanked the fans, Universe, for their love and support. The agency stated that after many conversations and negotiations with the member regarding his activities, they came to a decision to mutually part ways. They continued and thanked Hongseok for his hard work who made his debut with PENTAGON in 2016 and showed his talent and skills. CUBE Entertainment added that they will cheer on the member's future activities and asked fans to support him too.

Hongseok thanks CUBE Entertainment, PENTAGON and Universe

Hongseok took to Instagram and conveyed his thanks to former agency CUBE Entertainment, PENTAGON and his fans, Universe. In his story, he says that he is grateful to CUBE Entertainment as it is because of them that he became a part of the group PENTAGON and got to meet his fans and the members. He said that he got to create beautiful memories in the past nine years. Hongseok ended the post by stating that in the future too he'll show his good side.

In October when there were rumors of the group's disbandment, Hongseok had personally uploaded to his story rubbished all reports. He along with other members had confirmed that PENTAGON will not be dissolving anytime soon.

On November 6, BTOB was also confirmed to have left the agency, as confirmed by CUBE Entertainment. They had been working with the label for the past 11 years and have decided to mutually part ways. The group made their debut under the label in 2012 and throughout their careers gave impressed the audience with amazing ballads.

