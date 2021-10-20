PENTAGON's Hongseok, Shim Dal Gi & Golden Child's Bomin CONFIRMED to star in 'Shadow Beauty'

Pentagon's Hongseok, Golden Child's Bomin and Shim Dal Gi have been confirmed to star in Kakao TV drama 'Shadow Beauty'. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the drama centres around a schoolgirl named Goo Ae Jin, who is an outcast in school but a social media star online, known as Jini. The drama will air by the end of the year.

The drama is directed by Bang Soo In. Shim Dalgi plays Goo Ae Jin who lives a double life of a successful internet beauty and lifestyle creator ‘Jenny’ with over 700k followers and just herself, a school student with a beauty complex. Choi Bomin plays the character of Kim Ho In. Kim Ho In is the class representative and a hard-working student. Everyone thinks of him as a good, diligent student with respectable manners. But just like everyone else, he too is holding on to a secret that can never come to light.

Hongseok has been confirmed for the role of Lee Jin Sung, a visual idol trainee in 'Shadow Beauty'. Lee Jin Sung is a character who is unable to fit in with his friends due to the reason that he is an idol trainee. However, he is the only friend who takes care of Goo Ae Jin, played by Shim Dal Gi, who frequently gets hurt from comments on her appearance. Lee Jin Sung acts as a ray of light for Goo Ae Jin in the jungle-like high school, and will likely show off his heart-fluttering charms.

The web series is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, which attracted more than 700,000 subscribers and received a rating of 9.1 out of 10 points by readers. ‘Shadow Beauty’ will be of 13 episodes and each episode is 20 minutes long. It will premiere on Kakao TV in the later months of the year.

