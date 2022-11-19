PENTAGON’s Hui marks his comeback after completing military service with new Instagram account

On November 19, PENTAGON’s leader Hui opened his personal Instagram account after he completed his military service. The account is called ‘huitag_me’ and the first post showed Hui in a pink room and brown outfit with the caption ‘Just tag me’. One of the members, Kino, replied to his post, welcoming him to Instagram.

He entered the training center in February of last year, completed basic military training for three weeks, and served as a social worker. Hui became the second Pentagon member to complete military service after Jinho. Hui met fans on November 18th at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) via live broadcast on YouTube to commemorate his release from military service.

PENTAGON:

PENTAGON is a South Korean multi-national boy band formed by Cube Entertainment in 2016. The group consists of nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. Originally composed of ten members, E'Dawn left the group and the record label on November 14, 2018. They were introduced through the Mnet survival show Pentagon Maker. Pentagon released their self-titled debut EP on October 10, 2016.

Hui:

Hui is a South Korean singer, songwriter and composer. He debuted as the leader, main vocalist and lead dancer of boy group PENTAGON in October 2016, under Cube Entertainment. He was a member of the co-ed trio Triple H, alongside former bandmate Dawn and former labelmate Hyuna, and is the leader of trot boy group Super Five of MBC's Favorite Entertainment. Hui participates in writing and producing a majority of Pentagon's songs. Some of his best-known works are Wanna One's "Energetic", Nation's Son's "Never", Produce X 101's "Boyness", JO1's "Oh-Eh-Oh", and PENTAGON's "Shine", "Naughty Boy", and "Daisy".