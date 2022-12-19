PENTAGON’s Hui to be a contestant on Boys’ Planet? CUBE Entertainment responds to reports

Boy group PENTAGON has been in the business for 6 years now and has a strong sense of the K-pop game. According to reports on December 19, the leader of the group, Hui , who has been praised for his fantastic vocal and producing skills will be a part of the Mnet idol reality show ‘Boys Planet’.

The early reports said that Hui will take on his first step in returning to the entertainment industry by taking part in the Mnet survival show. ‘Boys Planet’ is the counterpart of ‘Girls Planet 999’, the idol reality program which aired from August 6, 2021, to October 22, 2021, and gave birth to the project girl group Kep1er, the nine membered team. Accordingly, the PENTAGON leader will reportedly join the show as a contestant and is currently filming for the same. He recently appeared with the group for KBS Gayo Daechukjae.

CUBE Entertainment

The agency responsible for the group’s management replied to the reports saying that they cannot comment regarding his appearance, not confirming or denying his participation.

Hui from PENTAGON

The K-pop boy group debuted on October 10, 2016, with their first EP ‘Pentagon’. Hui has been the leader since the team was formed and has been responsible for a lot of the group’s hit songs where he was credited as the producer and songwriter. Not only that, but Hui has also written for other acts including groups Wanna One and JO1, and other survival shows. He is active as one of the members of the trot group Super Five formed on MBC's Favorite Entertainment. Hui is a former member of the trio Triple H alongside former PENTAGON member Dawn and soloist HyunA. His skills have been nothing short of exceptional and netizens have expressed surprise at his decision to appear on the program.

‘Boys Planet’ is expected to premiere in February 2023.