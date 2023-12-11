PENTAGON's Hui to make solo debut in January 2024 following Boys Planet stint

PENTAGON's Hui will be making his debut as a solo artist on January 24. Hui participated as a contestant on Boys Planet and finished in the 13th spot. Hui made his debut as the main vocalist of the group PENTAGON in October 2016. He has received lots of love and attention from fans for his amazing vocals.

On December 11, CUBE Entertainment confirmed that PENTAGON member Hui would be making his solo debut in January 2024. They stated that "Hui is preparing for his solo album. We are planning to release the album in January 2024." Earlier this year, Hui took part in the survival reality show Boys Planet and took the 13th spot. Excitement runs high as the idol has proved his talents several times.

PENTAGON's recent activities

PENTAGON's latest release was on September 9 with the track Love is Pain which is a remake of a Chinese song.

On December 4, CUBE Entertainment announced that PENTAGON's Shinwon would be enlisting for his military service starting December 21. They also explained that there would be no official events on the day he starts his service. They also requested people to refrain from visiting Shinwon's place of duty and instead encourage him in their hearts so that he can smoothly complete his alternative service.

PENTAGON's Hongseok becomes the sixth member to part ways with CUBE Entertainment after Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok departed earlier this October. Though they are no longer under their former label, they confirmed that they will still be a part of the group. The idols had taken to Instagram to blow off the rumors of their disbandment.

PENTAGON made their debut in 2016 with ten members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok, and Dawn. Later, Dawn parted ways with the group after he publicly revealed his relationship with his ex-fiancee HyunA.

