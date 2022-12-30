PENTAGON’s Hui, TO1’s Woonggi and Jerome, NINE.i’s Seowon and Jiho: Notable faces of Boys Planet

According to the performer's profile published on the official website of Mnet's 'Boys Planet', PENTAGON’s Hui participated under the real name Lee Hoi Taek. 'Boys Planet' is an audition-type program for selecting project boy group members. It is the male version of Mnet's contest program 'Girls Planet 999', which created the project girl group Kep1er last year.

In his profile, it is written, 'As much as I try hard, I will make sure to make a good choice', his hobby is 'making music and making money and spending money', his specialty is playing loop stations, and it is written that he will not give up, drawing attention. Hui debuted in the music industry in 2016 as a member of the Pentagon. He proved his ability as a lyricist and composer for several hit songs such as PENTAGON’s 'Shine' and 'Naughty Boy', and Wanna One's 'Energetic'. Since February of last year, he has been serving as an alternative to the military as a social worker and had a hiatus. He was released last month and resumed his activities.

Meanwhile, 'Boys Planet' is the first idol making program to be aired in Korea in 2023. From the beginning of this year's open recruitment of participants, K-POP fans at home and abroad as well as the music industry have received high attention. In addition, it is foreshadowing a format change that can be called a new program, such as using maximization of viewer participation as a keyword, raising expectations about what kind of boy group will be born.

TO1’s Jerome and Woonggi

WakeOne announced on their official Twitter, “In the first half of 2022, after in-depth discussions with the company and much consideration, our artists Kim Min Soo, Oh Seong Min, and Cha Woonggi have decided to leave TO1 and prepare for a new start.” Since then, while searching for future activities together, Jerome and Woonggi decided to apply for 'Boys Planet’. In June, WakeOne announced that Minsu, Woonggi, and Jerome (then active names) had withdrawn from TO1. Afterwards, Daigo, Renta, and Yeo Jung joined as new members.

UP10TION’s Xiao and Hwanhee

UP10TION's Xiao and Hwanhee recently decided to appear on Mnet's 'Boys Planet' and completed their first training camp. Xiao and Hwanhee debuted in the group UP10TION in 2015 and were active as the youngest members born in 1998. Hwanhee is the main vocalist and Xiao is the sub vocalist. After debuting for 7 years, they have been strengthening their skills and have been recognized in many ways. Xiao Hwanhee, who was promoted as UP10TION's 'Code Name: Arrow' last October, is known to have joined 'Boyz Planet' after finishing his new song activities. In particular, since there is a precedent for the same group Kim Wooseok and Lee Jin Hyuk, who appeared in Mnet's 'ProduceX101' and expanded their scope to singers and actors, a lot of attention is drawn to their challenge.

NINE.i’s Seowon and Jiho

NINE.i has taken a temporary hiatus as Seowon and Jiho take part in Boys Planet. Seowon is a talented dancer and rapper which shows his talent while Jiho was the maknae of the group as well as a talented rapper of the group.

Boys Planet new preview episode:

Recently, the preview episode 'Boys Planet', where you can meet 'Boys Planet' in advance, will be broadcast on Mnet. Including Baek Gu Young and Choi Young Joon, dance masters of 'Boys Planet', group Wanna One's Yoon Ji SUng and Kim Jae Hwan, group IZ*ONE's Kwon Eunbi and Choi Yena, group Kepler's Choi Yujin, Xaoting, Mashiro, Kim Chaehyun, Hikaru, and Seo Young Eun from the Mnet audition program appeared. Through 'Boys Planet', they watch the pre-audition videos of contestants with various charms and spend time exploring the sides of boys. It is expected to raise expectations for the first broadcast by mentioning the differences and spoilers unique to 'Boys Planet'.

Previously, the participants of 'Boyz Planet' performed the signal song 'HERE I AM' on Mnet's 'M Countdown' on the 29th. After the broadcast ended, K-Pop fans around the world responded enthusiastically with the performance of the participants who were finally selected from 84 countries and regions around the world. The number of views of the 'HERE I AM' stage video uploaded to the Mnet K-POP YouTube account reached 1 million views within 13 hours of its release, and related keywords such as '#Boys Planet' and '#BoysPlanet' were trending on Twitter. It was ranked at the top of the worldwide real-time trend.

The full-fledged evaluation begins as the individual direct cam of the signal song HERE I AM is uploaded to the Mnet K-POP YouTube account. The number of views of the video serves as a benefit when the participants perform the 'Boys Planet' mission later. As the keyword is maximizing viewer participation, it is expected that a top-notch boy group will be born with viewers' choice.

