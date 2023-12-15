PENTAGON's Kino establishes new label NAKED; launches social media accounts

PENTAGON’s Kino established his one-man label NAKED. He departed from his precious agency CUBE Entertainment in October. The group made their debut in 2016 with ten members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok, and Dawn. Later, Dawn parted ways with the group.

PENTAGON’s Kino’s new agency NAKED

On December 15, PENTAGON member Kino launched the social media accounts for his one-man label NAKED. The caption with the posts read, "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us."

On December 22, Kino will be holding a solo fan conference, KINO's Housewarming Party, in Japan. He will also be performing at his solo live, Born NAKED Live in Seoul, on January 27.

PENTAGON’s recent activities

On December 11, CUBE Entertainment confirmed that PENTAGON member Hui would be making his solo debut in January 2024. They stated that "Hui is preparing for his solo album. We are planning to release the album in January 2024." Earlier this year, Hui took part in the survival reality show Boys Planet and took the 13th spot. Excitement runs high as the idol has proved his talents several times.

PENTAGON's latest release was on September 9 with the track Love is Pain which is a remake of a Chinese song.

On December 4, CUBE Entertainment announced that PENTAGON's Shinwon would be enlisting for his military service starting December 21. They also explained that there will be no official events on the day he starts his service. They requested people to refrain from visiting Shinwon's place of duty and instead encourage him in their hearts so that he could smoothly complete his alternative service.

PENTAGON's Hongseok recently became the sixth member to part ways with CUBE Entertainment after Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok departed earlier this October. Though they are no longer under their former label, they confirmed that they will still be a part of the group. The idols had taken to Instagram to blow off the rumors of their disbandment.

