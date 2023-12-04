PENTAGON's Shinwon to commence military service from December

PENTAGON member Shinwon would be commencing his mandatory military from December 21. Earlier members Hongseok, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok had parted ways with CUBE Entertainment. Despite their departure, PENTAGON would still continue with group activities with all the members. Here is the statement made by CUBE Entertainment regarding Shinwon's enlistment.

PENTAGON's Shinwon to start military service from December 21

On December 4, CUBE Entertainment announced that PENTAGON's Shinwon would be enlisting for his military service starting December 21. They informed about Shinwon's military schedule and stated that he will begin fulfilling his military duties starting from December 21st. They also explained that there will be no official events on the day he starts his service. They also requested people to refrain from visiting Shinwon's place of duty and instead encourage him in their hearts so that he can smoothly complete his alternative service. They asked for the fans' support and love until Shinwon safely completes his service and returns in good health.

PENTAGON's recent activities

PENTAGON's Hongseok becomes the sixth member to part ways with CUBE Entertainment after Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok departed earlier this October. Though they are no longer under their former label, they confirmed that they will still be a part of the group. The idols had taken to Instagram to blow off the rumors of their disbandment.

Advertisement

BTOB was also confirmed to have left the agency, as confirmed by CUBE Entertainment. They had been working with the label for the past 11 years and have decided to mutually part ways. The group made their debut under the label in 2012 and throughout their careers impressed the audience with amazing ballads.

PENTAGON made their debut in 2016 with ten members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok and Dawn. Later, Dawn parted ways with the group after he publicly revealed his relationship with his ex-fiancee HyunA.

Their latest release was on September 9 with the track Love is Pain which is a remake of a Chinese song.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ‘PENTAGON never dies': Kino and Hongseok take to social media; Yeo One pens letter amid disbandment rumors