PENTAGON's Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok part ways with CUBE Entertainment

PENTAGON a boy group founded in 2016 under CUBE Entertainment is going through massive changes. A day ahead of the group’s 7th debut anniversary which is October 10, the agency in charge announced the exit of 5 members quoting contract expiration as the reason. Reportedly, group members Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok have parted ways with CUBE Entertainment, however, no comments on their work as PENTAGON members were made in the statement.

5 members of PENTAGON leave Cube Entertainment

On October 9th, 2023 CUBE Entertainment took to their X handle (Formely Twitter) to share the news and informed the fans about the confirmed exit of its 5 members. The agency said:

“Hello, this is Cube Entertainment.

First and foremost, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to UNIVERSE for their unwavering love and support for PENTAGON.

Talking about not renewing the contract they said “Ahead of the expiration of their contracts, we engaged in extensive and candid discussions with the PENTAGON members. After thorough deliberation, we have reached the decision to conclude our exclusive contracts with Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok.”

“We wish to convey our deepest gratitude to Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok, who have been an integral part of our journey for the past seven years. We will always hold warm wishes for their happiness and success. We kindly request you to extend your encouragement and support to Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

No comments on PENTAGON’s disbandment

After the news of members' departure from the agency surfaced online, PENTAGON’s Yowon took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt letter, confirming the same. However, during the process, neither CUBE Entertainment nor the members came up with the topic of the band’s disbandment. Various South Korean media news reports cite that the group can remain intact and carry on its future endeavors despite the recent change.

About PENTAGON’s recent activities

The original lineup of PENTAGON includes Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, E’Dawn, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok, with E’Dawn leaving the group in 2018. The K-pop group is known as the king of underrated songs, some of their hits include VIOLET, Spring Snow, Sha La La, and so on. The group on August 30, debuted with their sixth Japanese mini album PADO. The album included PADO Wave to Me (Title track) and b-sides tracks, LOOP, (Shh) (Aug. ver), Billie Jean, and Made in Heaven. Meanwhile, PENTAGON’s Hui also released his Whale in July. PENTAGON's Hongseok, who recently rejoined the group after enlisting in the military, hinted to fans about the group's financial situation. In an online fan interaction, Hongseok seemed to be implying in the now-deleted messages that neither he nor the other members were making money from the group activities.

